Next Bishop of Shrewsbury to be first female bishop in diocese

No 10 Downing Street announced today that the Queen has approved the Venerable Sarah Bullock's nomination to become Bishop of Shrewsbury.

The 55-year-old, who is currently Archdeacon of York, will succeed the Right Reverend Mark Rylands, who moved to Exeter Diocese in July 2018 after almost nine years in Shropshire.

Sarah will be the first woman to serve as a bishop in the Diocese of Lichfield and will join the area bishops of Wolverhampton and Stafford in an episcopal team led by the Bishop of Lichfield.

Her particular responsibility will be the pastoral oversight of churches, ministers and communities in north Shropshire, Shrewsbury, and the northern part of Telford.

Sarah trained for ministry at Cranmer Hall, University of Durham, a theological college in the evangelical tradition of the Church of England.

She was ordained 26 years ago after a short career in teaching and children’s and youth work in the Diocese of Manchester.

The Rt Rev Mark Rylands moved from Shropshire to Exeter last year

She then served in a variety of parish and diocesan roles in Manchester, including bishop’s adviser for women’s ministry and borough dean for the city and borough of Manchester. She was made an honorary canon of Manchester Cathedral in 2007.

In 2013 Sarah was appointed Archdeacon of York where, as well as supporting rural communities, she has learned to drive a tractor, ridden a racehorse, operated a milking parlour and even led a carol service in a cow shed.

'Delighted'

“I am honoured and delighted to have been invited to become the Bishop of Shrewsbury," Sarah said.

"I’m looking forward to really getting to know the communities of this area and those who live, work and worship here.

The Bishop of Shrewsbury is part of a team led by the Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave

“I’m passionate about the Christian faith and journeying with people to discover and share the love, joy and hope that Jesus offers to everyone.

"I look forward to supporting the churches, schools, colleges and communities of this area as we share the good news of God’s love, which brings transformation, hope and renewal."

Sarah is married to Peter, a physicist, and they have one son, Joseph, who is currently studying for a PhD at the University of Durham.

'Caring and prayerful'

The Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, said: “I am grateful for the prayers, wisdom and advice of many people who have been involved in helping to discern the right person to be the 12th Bishop of Shrewsbury in the Church of England, and I would particularly like to thank the advisory group who have supported me in this quest.

“I am delighted that Sarah has accepted our invitation to be nominated for this post.

"I know that in her we will be welcoming a caring and prayerful pastor, with an imaginative and energetic commitment to mission, a proven readiness to work with ecumenical and community partners in building up community, and a fine mind and warm heart firmly grounded in a deep Christian faith.

"I look forward to working closely with Sarah as a colleague and sister bishop, and I know that she will be received warmly by people in churches and communities in the Shrewsbury Episcopal Area and across the Diocese of Lichfield.”

Sarah will be consecrated as bishop by the Archbishop of Canterbury at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 3 and will begin her role in Shrewsbury shortly afterwards.