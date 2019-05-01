What a sight! Bikers thanked for ‘massive’ support at Bike4Life

The superb overhead image of those taking part in the Midlands Air Ambulance Bike4Life was captured at the Meole Brace Park & Ride in Shrewsbury, where bikers gathered before setting off on their procession down the M54 to Cosford.

The event, which took place on Sunday morning, has become a fixture in the Shropshire calendar, with thousands of bikers descending on the county to take part and help raise money for the air ambulance.

Celebrities taking part included World Superbike record holder Carl Fogarty, Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall MBE and racers Dougie Lampkin, Neil Hodgson and Steve Parrish – as well as Bez of the Happy Mondays.

Grand Prix legend Ron Haslam also met the bikers at Cosford to enjoy the festival which follows the ride-out and features live music and exhibitors from across the UK.

See also:

The event is a huge fundraiser for the charity and last year’s generated £87,000 for the service – enough to fund 35 future life-saving air ambulance missions.

The event began eight years ago with just 200 riders, and has grown year on year.

Advertising

One of the features of the ride out is support from the general public with large crowds flocking to bridges over the M54 to watch bikers making their way along the route.

The organisers have hailed the support the charity has received from the biking community and the public. Jo Bailey, events and area fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said they were thrilled at the turn out.

She said: “Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival was once again a huge success thanks to the massive support we received from all involved, and we can’t wait to find out how much has been raised for the charity.

Carl Fogarty meeting his fans

Advertising

“The event was an overwhelming achievement for our team and volunteers, and we’d like to thank the thousands of members of the public for showing their support and coming along to enjoy the day.”

Racing legend Carl Fogarty said he had been delighted to return and be part of the event.

“It never gets old,” he said. “This is one I do enjoy doing.

“I’ve been coming here probably about five years running. It’s a great thing to be involved in and it raises money for the Midlands Air Ambulance so it’s got to be good.

“Like anything, you never know when you might need the air ambulance. They are all self-funded, so doing an event like this for such a worthy cause is important.”