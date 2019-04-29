Bike4Life organisers thank supporters for another successful year

Bike4Life saw 3,500 bikers drive along the M54 from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford yesterday, with crowds lining the motorway to cheer and wave from bridges and roundabouts.

The riders travelled from as far as France to support West Midlands Air Ambulance’s annual fundraiser.

Jo Bailey, events and area fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival was once again a huge success thanks to the massive support we received from all involved, and we can’t wait to find out how much has been raised for the charity.

"The event was an overwhelming achievement for our team and volunteers, and we’d like to thank the thousands of members of the public for showing their support and coming along to enjoy the day.”

Celebrities taking part included World Superbike record holder Carl Fogarty, Mike Tindall MBE and racers Dougie Lampkin, Neil Hodgson and Steve Parrish, as well as Bez of the Happy Mondays.

Grand Prix legend Ron Haslam also met the bikers at Cosford to enjoy the festival, which featured live music and exhibitors from across the UK.