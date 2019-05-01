Bike4Life raises £82,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance

Braving high winds and bad weather on Sunday, 3,500 bikes led by VIPs Carl Fogarty, Steve Parrish, Mike Tindall, Neil Hodgson, Dougie Lampkin and the Emergency Bikers Mark Hayes and Steve Forrest travelled from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford along the M54.

Jo Bailey, events and area fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “This was another fantastic Bike4Life event, and despite the high winds and bad weather the day before, we still received a massive amount of support and donations. It is a testament to the work of our staff and volunteers and the incredible support and generosity of the biker community.

“This brilliant amount raised will fund over 30 lifesaving missions, and will ensure that Midlands Air Ambulance Charity can continue to save lives across the region.”

Jo also thanked other motorists who were on the M54 on Sunday for their patience.

The event took a year to plan and was made possible by a number of groups across the county, including emergency services, biker groups, the RAF and Highways England.