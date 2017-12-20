Shane Walsh inquest: Wife’s CCTV plea after Shrewsbury river death

Shane Walsh, from Shrewsbury, fell into the river at Frankwell on September 3 and his body was recovered three days later.

An inquest into the 29-year-old’s death was held at Shirehall yesterday.

John Ellery, coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, concluded that his death was an accident and said he would recommend that CCTV cameras in the town were watched overnight on the busy evenings potentially until the next morning.

Mr Walsh’s wife Kirsty said: “As a family we are heartbroken that our worst fears have come true.

“We have lost a husband, father, son, brother and friend. This is all because of a tragic, freak accident which has now affected all of our lives.

“At the inquest Mr Ellery found the cause of death to be ‘immersion in water’ after he tragically tripped over a low wall alongside the river.

“We found the inquest to be fair, and positive that the recommendation for CCTV to be monitored potentially to 6am. Hopefully lessons learned can prevent others losing their lives.

“Shane was a very sensible, level-headed individual who understood the dangers of the river.

“He had always told me that he would never jeopardise the life he shared with me and our children by going near it.

“However, life had a different plan for Shane and this tragedy shows how it can happen to anyone, even the most aware.

“Shane was full of life, had everything to live for and the heartbreaking truth is that we will now never see him reach his full potential. His children will grow up in a world without him in it.

“I would like to personally thank our family liaison officer Andrea Marston for all her support during this difficult time. Also special thanks go to the West Mercia Search and Rescue Team.”

Mrs Walsh said at the inquest that she had been out in the town with the Royal National Lifeboat Institute to dissuade people from going near the river after a few too many drinks.

She added: “Moving forward, as a family we will be working with the RNLI team in order to try and raise yet more awareness of river safety. Hopefully, this will help to prevent other lives being lost but it is a harsh reality that accidents do happen.

“There have been 10 deaths in five years which is 10 too many. With this in mind our thoughts go out to the family of Dwight, the latest person to die in these such devastating circumstances.

“Now we begin the next stage of our grieving process and the struggle to find a new normality.

“Our lives have changed forever and Shane’s loss will ride with us on our new journey.

“Shane was an incredible person who brought joy and happiness to so many people but most of all he was a wonderful father. I will ensure his children grow up knowing just how loved they were by him and always keep him in their thoughts.

“We now ask that our privacy is respected during the next stage of our difficult grieving process.”