Revealed: Cause of major fire at north Shropshire village school which sent pupils home for weeks

Almost a month on from the blaze on Sunday, September 21, which forced the school to close to all pupils for more than two weeks, fire investigation officers have shared their findings.

According to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), the blaze is believed to have been an "accidental electrical fire".

In an initial statement following the blaze, St Martins School suggested that the fire may have been linked to the building's solar panels. Several of the panels were destroyed or damaged in the incident.

Damage to St Martins School near Oswestry. The fire service said the blaze was believed to be an accidental electrical fire

The arts centre, dining area, and surrounding parts of the school also sustained significant damage.

An SRFS spokesperson said: "The cause of the fire at the school was believed to be an accidental electrical fire."

Smoke and flames were seen billowing from the St Martins School building. Pic: Ellesmere Fire Station

Councillors have praised the "extraordinary unity and determination" of the local community after the fire. A hot air balloon fundraising event held in St Martins just two days after the blaze raised thousands of pounds to support recovery efforts.

Primary pupils were able to return to the classroom on Tuesday, October 7. However, parts of the secondary site remain closed.

In an update last Friday, headteacher Mrs Alison Pope confirmed that a limited area of the secondary site had reopened for certain year groups on specific days.

She stressed that students would not have access to any areas affected by the fire, explaining that these sections are securely boarded and sealed off.

Mrs Pope also addressed concerns about asbestos, reassuring parents and staff that there was no asbestos present in the areas affected by the fire.

Firefighters assess damage to the St Martins School building

Looking ahead, Mrs Pope said further updates will be provided at the end of the upcoming half-term break: "I will be liaising with contractors who now have demountables on site, but the connection of water supplies to these buildings is the final element that still requires work," an update said.

"From an operational point of view school will also need a full review of the timetable and fire evacuation procedures before the site can fully re-open. We also need to give staff time to move back into their work spaces, to prepare to welcome back students as we did with primary.

"I am hopeful for a return during the week commencing November 4, but please be mindful that any movement in this date is beyond my control. I will give a clearer update at the end of the holiday period."