Smart car seized in St Martins for being unroadworthy
A two-seater Smart car has been seized in a village near Oswestry after it was found not to be road legal.
By Luke Powell
Published
The small Smart Fortwo was taken away in St Martins after officers discovered it had no up-to-date tax information.
The vehicle was subsequently loaded onto a recovery truck and taken away.
Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for Oswestry, David Hughes, reminded residents to ensure their vehicles are road legal, including having valid tax and documentation.