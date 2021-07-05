Holiday park plans for golf course re-submitted after previous proposal rejected

Example photos provided by the applicant show how the cabins could look.

The revised scheme for Henlle Park Golf Club in Gobowen would see 90 cabins constructed in place of the ‘back nine’ holes.

The plans have been submitted to Shropshire Council by golf club owner Ralph Tomley and Coppergeen Leisure Resorts, which runs four other sites across the country.

The council said the scheme would affect the character of the area and “have a significant detrimental impact” on the non-designated Henlle Hall Park, the Grade II-listed Henlle Hall and the setting of sections of Offa’s Dyke which are scheduled monuments.

The applicants say the revised plans “overcome the reasons for refusal of the earlier scheme” and comply with the council’s development plan and national planning policy.

A statement prepared by planning consultancy firm Kembertons says membership of the golf club has reduced from 600 to around 300 since it first opened in 2003.

It is proposed that the existing clubhouse will continue to operate as the administrative base for the golf club, as well as the new holiday park.

The statement says: “There is clearly a growing demand for tourist accommodation of the type being proposed, in the Gobowen area.

“Gobowen’s location, close to the border with Wales, and in close proximity to existing tourist attractions, make it attractive to tourism operators.

“This is likely to grow given the current, and likely future, difficulties in relation to foreign travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

“The proposed development site is already in leisure use, and so there will be no loss of agricultural land, and thus no intrusion of non-agricultural uses into the locality as a result of the proposed development.

“The development would retain part of the existing golf course, and that might prove attractive to a greater number of leisure golfers. There is spare golfing capacity in the locality.

The proposed site layout.

“The golf course is located immediately adjacent to Gobowen and can be accessed on foot via an existing footpath alongside Henlle Lane, and thus the proposed development would support the local economy.

“The development would create a significant number of new full and part-time jobs.”

They added that the changes will address concerns relating to the character of the area.

The statement continued: “The proposal has been designed to sit unobtrusively into the existing parkland setting, but the site is, in any event, well screened from public vantage points by existing natural features.

“Additional tree planting will provide extra screening but will also make a positive contribution to the landscape setting.

“The proposed development will not have an adverse effect on wildlife. Existing trees, shrubs and woodland, and water features will be retained. Additional planting will enhance provision for wildlife.

“It will not have an adverse effect on the landscape character of the wider area.

“The proposed development would not have any adverse effect of any heritage asset.”