Ellesmere man jailed after being found guilty of serious sexual assault
A man has been jailed for a serious sexual assault.
Adam Williams, 38, of Beech Grove, Ellesmere, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
The sentence came after he was found guilty at trial of one charge of assault by penetration.
Judge Anthony Lowe sentenced Williams to three years and three months in prison.
Williams will also be subject to notification requirements for life – meaning he must inform his local police station of his address within three days of leaving prison, and if moving house.