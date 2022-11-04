Bus with 10 passengers ends up on its side in field after driver forced to take 'evasive action'

Neal Hall, managing director of Lakeside Coaches

The 501 service run by Lakeside Coaches, of Ellesmere, was on its route between Ellesmere and Shrewsbury when the driver took "evasive action" to avoid an oncoming lorry.

"There were no injuries," said Neal Hall, the coach company managing director. "The coach was the normal 501 bus service at 12.30pm running between Ellesmere and Shrewsbury.

"The driver had to take evasive action and the bus ended up in a field. There were 10 passengers on the bus but none received serious injuries."

The company, based just a few minutes away, was able to provide a replacement bus.

"We had another bus out within 20 minutes and all the passengers were able to continue their journeys," said Mr Hall.

Mr Hall said the driver had been shaken by the incident and added they would "see how he is" before he returns to work.

On Friday evening the bus remained on the scene and Mr Hall said it would be a complicated process to recover it.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service had been called to the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said no persons had been trapped and its involvement in the incident was to make the vehicle safe.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Around 12.30pm today we received a report of a coach that left the A528 at the Ellesmere Road roundabout. We attended, no injuries were reported."

The ambulance service was also "called at 12.41pm to Whitemere, Ellesmere to reports of an RTC involving a lorry and a bus. An ambulance and paramedic officer were responded to the scene. Thankfully there were no injuries."

The emergency services had also attended a second crash involving two cars in the area about half an hour before.

A spokesman for WMAS said the service responded to a two-car crash on on Shrewsbury Road, Cockshutt, Ellesmere at 12.06pm.