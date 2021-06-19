Snake of pennies sparks memories for school community

Sue McBride helps Emily Wilsmer create the snake of coins

The children were encouraged to take in coins and loose change donated by family to make a snake of coins around the playground.

As an added attraction the class that created the longest snake received a treat.

Money raised by the snakes of coins is going to the school's playground equipment fund.

Staff member, Tammy Griffiths, said that the trails of coins sparked memories in the community.

"We had lots of people saying that they remembered when Ellesmere Primary created a mile of pennies to help fund the building of the school's swimming pool, at least 50 years ago," she said.

"They said it must have been pre-decimalisation as it was the old pennies that were used."

"That then got us looking at how the children of half a century ago raised money for the pool that our pupils still use today and how now they are raising money for the playground equipment."

Among those who remembers the old mile of pennies were Sue McBride, another member of the staffing team at Ellesmere, and the nanny of pupil Emily Wilsmer, Linzi Wood.