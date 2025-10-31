One in hospital after fuel tanker falls down embankment near Oswestry - fire service and Environment Agency called

The incident in Llanyblodwel occurred around 9.30am today (Friday), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire service said four fire engines were sent from Ellesmere and Wellington and were joined by both the police and ambulance service.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the driver of the tanker had freed himself and was in the care of the ambulance service.

"This incident was one fuel tanker which had left the road down an embankment. One male has self-extricated and now in care of ambulance service," said the spokesperson, adding: "The fire service are working with the Environmental Agency to minimise the fuel leak from the tanker."

West Mercia Police said one man had been taken to hospital following the crash.

A spokesperson said on Friday afternoon: " Officers are currently at the scene of a collision involving a fuel tanker on the A495 at Llanyblodwel. One man has been taken to hospital. The Environmental Agency and Highways are also aware."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: " We were called to reports of a fuel tanker that had left the carriageway on the A495 at 9.43am, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man. He was treated for minor injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."

The Environment Agency has also been approached for comment.