Fire rips through holiday home near Oswestry
A holiday home was gutted by fire last night and resulted in three fire crews battling to put out the blaze.
A report of the fire in Llansilin, near Oswestry came in around 10.20pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Three crews from Ellesmere and Oswestry were joined by Mid and West Wales Fire Service who helped tackle the burning single storey wooden holiday let.