Crying over spilt milk: Same lorry was involved in two road incidents on the same day - police

The first incident saw the lorry break down at Pant and in the second incident the same vehicle overturned and spilt an estimated 24,000 litres - 42,234 pints - of milk at a big roundabout near Oswestry.

PCSO Kurt Mabe, of Oswestry Rural South Safer Neighbourhood Team posted a message on the West Mercia Police Neighbourhood Matters website saying he had attended just two jobs in his entire day on Friday.

He said: "Well, yesterday didn't go as planned.

"First job was to a broken down lorry pulling a milk tank on the A483 at Pant.

Picture: Oswestry Police

"One of the rear wheels had become loose and worn the hub of the wheel from nice round holes into curved oblongs.

"After four and a half hours of hours of directing traffic, the tank was finally on the recovery lorry and the driver and cab were on their way."

Officers were congratulated for a job well done and they headed back to the office.

PCSO Mabe wrote: "Within minutes of getting back to the office, another job comes in for the A483 at Mile End where a lorry has turned over.

"So, we get there to find the same milk tank now laying on it`s side and leaking the best part of 24,000 litres of milk onto the road."

Picture: Oswestry Police

He said the road was closed and recovery was in operation for the same lorry.

"Three hours directing traffic, AGAIN!

"Seven and a half hours over the same lorry."