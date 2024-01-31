Cause of flat fire that led to woman receiving 'potentially serious injuries' explained

Firefighters were called to a flat on Queen Elizabeth Close, Oswestry, at around 5.20pm, to reports of smoke coming from a property.

It has now been confirmed that the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said on Wednesday.

The fire service said it is reminding the public to extra care with cigarettes following the "serious" blaze.

Firefighters from Oswestry and Ellesmere who attended with operations and fire investigation officers used a ram from their method of entry kit to get into the property.

Wearing breathing apparatus, they found a woman was found with "potentially serious injuries", but everyone was accounted for.

James Lewis, of Oswestry Fire Station praised the ambulance service for its "presence and collaboration during this challenging time".

In a post on the station's Facebook page he said: "We’re relieved to report that all individuals are safe and accounted for following a house fire earlier today in Oswestry.

"Our dedicated crews from Oswestry and Ellesmere, alongside operations and fire investigation officers, utilised specialised equipment including Rams from our method of entry kit to gain access to the property. Two fire appliances were mobilised, ensuring a prompt and coordinated response to the situation.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the Land Ambulance Service for their presence and collaboration during this challenging time."

The woman was given first aid and oxygen therapy by the crew before being left in the care of the ambulance service. The firefighters then used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found a woman who was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. She was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

A fire investigation has now been carried out and the cause is believed to have been a discarded cigarette in a bin.

Station Manager Darren Salvoni said: "Please always extinguish smoking material in an appropriate ash tray and ensure they are completely out before discarding them."