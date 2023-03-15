Music Festival strikes the right note with youth people and the audiences

Mayor Councillor Jay Moore with Thea Omrod

The competition culminated in the finals concert held on March 5 at Christ Church. Winners from various categories were asked to perform again for the chance to win a further trophy and a sponsored bursary.

Running for over 40 years organisers say the event is a true celebration of youth music. It includes a broad range of classes including string, woodwind, brass, piano, percussion, instrumental, vocal, choir and band. Performances were held across three venues on Chapel Street at Christ Church, Hermon Arts, and the Methodist Church.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore presented the trophies.

Mayor Councillor Jay Moore with Hay Lok (crr)

There were two special awards from this year's festival. Chris Hughes, a longstanding volunteer, was the inaugural recipient of the Metcalfe Award for services to the festival, an award made in fond memory of Alan and Eileen Metcalfe, who sadly passed away in December.

Kyle Thomas was the winner of this year’s Cherrington Award, not only for his singing, but also for his commitment to the festival and his understanding of its ethos.

Other trophy winners from finals day included Hay Lok who won the ‘Young Performer of the Year’ and played the cello in the 12 and under category. Thea Ormrod won the ‘Gull Award’ for her performance on the trumpet in the 15 and under category and Kizzy Lumley-Edwards won the ‘Town Council Cup’ for her singing in the 21 and under category.

Mayor Councillor Jay Moore with Kizzie Lumley

Councillor Moore said: “Well done to everyone who took part and made this festival such a fantastic experience. The final performances were superb - we are certainly blessed with a lot of young talent. We look forward to seeing you all again next year."

Ellesmere College collected 20 first places and a total of 40 seconds and thirds.

Tony Coup, Director of Music at Ellesmere College, said: “Huge congratulations to all the students taking part and performing in this year's festival and thanks go to all those who came and supported them through the five days of competition.

Oswestry School pupils enjoyed the event, winning 20 trophies and 27 placings and having three pupils performing the Finals Concert.

The school’s choirs Bellan House and Senior School choirs each won their two classes - Musical Theatre Ensemble and Youth Choir.

The school was represented in every music category with almost 100 entries across piano, strings, woodwind, brass,percussion and voice classes. As well as the many individual entries, 88 pupils from Bellan House and Senior School

performed in one or more ensembles: instrumental, choral, musical theatre and two rock bands.