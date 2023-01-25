Museum launches an appeal to help keep a hoard of silver Roman coins in Shrosphire

Darren Booth with some of the coins

The Gobowen Hoard, 337 silver Roman coins was unearthed by metal detectorist, Darren Booth, in a ploughed field in the north of the county in September 2019.

A treasure inquest held in Shrewsbury, declared the find treasure.

Now the museum and art gallery is hoping to raise thousands of pounds to retain the hoard.

The hoard was discovered close to Watling Street, now the A4, the major Roman Road that connected London to Chester.

A museum spokesperson said: "Just 20 years after the Romans conquered most of Britain their control was in doubt. Fierce resistance in the west and north and Queen Boudia’s revolt had shaken the Empire’s confidence.

"The future of Roman Britain seemed uncertain. The Gobowen Hoard was found close to Watling Street. This suggests that people were burying their valuables as they moved along major routeways, each hoping for better times to return and retrieve their wealth.

"One such hoard lay forgotten for almost 2,000 years until it was found by a group of metal detectorists in North Shropshire. By helping Shropshire Museums purchase this remarkable find you are working alongside metal detectorists, archaeologists and historians to uncover an important moment in our shared history."

"Finds like this help explain this region's military and strategic importance."

A crowdfunder appeal is hoping to raise £6,200.

While people can donate whatever they wish they can adopt a coin for £100.

"You will receive a replica coin and a commemorative postcard thanking you for your support. We'll also thank you on our website and Facebook page."

Anyone who donates £250 will receive an exclusive replica of the Shropshire Sun Pendant.