Public plots of land could be turned into community food gardens

An Incredible Edible garden in mid Wales

Oswestry Town Council will be asked to promote a scheme and highlight plots of land that could be used for growing food, from fruit and vegetables to herbs.

Deputy mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, said it would help communities in times of rocketing food prices.

Councillor Rose said Shropshire Council passed a motion last year making small plots of public land available for community food growing to help neighbourhoods become more resilient and sustainable, and also to make it easier for community groups to grow more food on underused or unused public land.

"A number of groups have already developed community growing projects on pockets of private land including Shrewsbury Street Allotments, various Incredible Edible Groups and our own CROP," she said.

"The Shropshire Good Food Partnership as part of its remit can support communities across the county to access the skills and resources they need to get started and sustain community growing activities. However, a greater awareness of the possibilities and more small plots are needed to take this initiative forward.

"The Right to Grow Food will help communities help themselves in times of rocketing prices. Access to food is just one of the potential benefits, as well as improved mental and physical health, reduced loneliness and more strongly connected communities. Biodiversity can also be enhanced with insect-friendly plantings."

Councillor Rose is asking local councillors to highlight any potentially suitable plots in their wards to connect with any community growing groups who may come forward.