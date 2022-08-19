Everything you need to know about Oswestry Balloon Carnival this weekend

The 2019 Oswestry Balloon Carnival

The event is a family fun charity event and will be held in the heart of Oswestry Town, in the award-winning Cae Glas Park.

It is being held in aid of Nightingale House Hospice and in association with Oswestry Town Council, Spirit Operations and supported by Oswestry BID.

Where is it taking place?

The event is will be held in the heart of Oswestry Town, in the award-winning Cae Glas Park.

When does the event start?

Saturday:

Everything gets underway on Saturday, August 20.

According to the event itinerary, there will be a mass balloon launch at 6am (depending on the weather)

The event officially opens along with market stalls at 10am on Saturday.

Sunday:

Again, like on Saturday, there will be a mass balloon launch at 6am (depending on weather)

On Sunday however, the event officially opens at 10.30am, along with the market stalls.

Full event details can be found on the itineraries below:

Oswestry Balloon Festival itinerary

Is it free to enter?

Although entrance to the park is free there will be a wristband system on the entrance. There will also be an optional £1 donation to Nightingale House Hospice.

How to get there

Thanks to Oswestry's free bus travel, residents of the town can travel to the balloon carnival for free on Saturday.

The free service is available on the bus routes, 400, 402, 403, and 404.

There will be a park & ride service on offer too: Parking will be £5 per car and £2 per person aged 12+ as a foot passenger from Oswestry Live Stock Market

New Smithfield, 9 Shrewsbury Rd, Oswestry SY11 4QA

Full details on transport and parking can be found on the event website: oswestryballooncarnival.info/transport-parking

Event details

Providing the weather is kind there will be a mass balloon launch at 6am and 6pm each day. In previous years the highlight for spectators has been the Saturday evening night glow, at 9pm. Balloons light up and inflate as music plays in the park.