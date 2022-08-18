Free bus for town residents to Oswestry Balloon Carnival on Saturday

Crowds at a previous Oswestry Balloon Carnival

Oswestry Town Council is funding the new style Tanat Valley Buses free of charge on the Saturday Town Services.

The Mayor of Oswestry Jay Moore said: “We are really pleased to be providing free bus travel in Oswestry on a Saturday. The Town Council hopes that people of all ages will take up this offer and use the free travel that is available to them. A number of events are being held in Cae Glas Park including one of our largest events Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Local residents are encouraged to use the free bus service into town on Saturday during events such as this as well as for everyday activities.”

Chris Chadd, Managing Director of Tanat Valley Coaches said: “our mini-buses are easy to use, super clean and kitted out with all the modern-day mod coms including Ipod docking stations, providing a friendly and easy journey in and around town. We hope that this project will aid local residents living in the town to do their shopping or to reach those all-important facilities like doctor’s surgery and activities, such as those provided at Eastern Oswestry Community Centre and the Whole Life Centre. We are a local business and very much looking forward to working with the Town Council and providing local people with support”

For young people it is hoped that the bus service will help them to reach social activities in and around the town faster and safer.