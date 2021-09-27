Behind the scenes tour of Shropshire's Montgomery Canal restoration

Restoration work at Montgomery Canal

Shropshire Union Canal volunteers have been carrying out major engineering work along a 361-yard dry section of the Montgomery Canal.

When finished, this will link the national network of canals to the Winding Hole at Crickheath, which is in water.

In response to interest from residents in the area the canal council organised a tour of the site earlier this month.

The residents were shown a display of posters and pictures, and a scale model of the construction processes before being escorted in small groups to see the work at first hand.

They were able to see the 109-yard section that has been lined with four layers of waterproofing sheeting and block-paved, ongoing work at the eastern end of the channel to reduce the width and shaping of the towpath slope.

And were shown huge water-filled bulk containers used to compress the banking that has been built up to compensate for areas of subsidence.

The tours were led by canal council member and volunteer Tom Fulda

Shropshire Union Canal Society spokesman Fred Barrett said: "The visits were organised in response to concerns by residents in the small settlement. It was well received and the volunteers were able to to show them the project.

"A reception area was set up at the entrance to the site where we have a scale model showing the processes involved in the restoration.

"This is also used when we give talks about the project. The visitors were then shown the site to help them better understand the work being done and how it will look on completion.

"Hopefully we'll attract some more volunteers as a result."