A farm vehicle lost its wheel on the A5 next to the West Felton turn by Oswestry

Traffic was held up near Oswestry on Thursday afternoon after the vehicle's wheel came off at around 3pm.

The vehicle was stranded on the A5 by the West Felton turn.

There were no other vehicles involved after the vehicle became stranded with just three wheels remaining attached.

