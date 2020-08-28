Oswestry boys' football team kitted out in strip thanking NHS

Oswestry Boys & Girls Club's (OBGC) under-nine Tigers team will play their next season with the message of gratitude for health workers emblazoned on their shirts.

People all over the country have found their own ways to thank the NHS for their work during the coronavirus crisis.

Manager Anthony Butler said: "Macron Wrexham and the OBGC gave us the opportunity to purchase a new kit that shows 'thank you NHS' instead of a sponsor.

"The parents of our team all thought this was a lovely idea and bought their sons a kit."

Meanwhile Oswestry company Seddon Haulage has offered to sponsor the team's winter jackets, one each for Mr Butler and assistant manager Craig Walker plus all of the players.

Mr Butler is about to begin his second season in charge of the Tigers and said he is delighted to be back in training.

"It was a nice break but it's good to be back to some kind of normality."

To learn more about the Oswestry Boys & Girls Club and its range of teams, visit facebook.com/OswestryBoysandGirlsClub/.