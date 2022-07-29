Motorhome man living in wood is told he must leave

Satellite view of Maesllwyn Lane, Bronington. Image: Google.

Martin Pugh lost an appeal to use the land at Bronington near Whitchurch for his home.

In December last year Wrexham County Borough Council served an enforcement notice on Mr Pugh for unauthorised change of use of land off Maesllwyn Lane in the village.

He appealed against the decision but now planning inspector Tony Thickett has backed the council and given Mr Pugh three months to leave.

Mr Pugh told the inspector that he was not considered homeless but although he was on the council’s housing waiting list he did not have enough points to be housed immediately, and even if he were homeless there were no properties available locally.

His representative said he had gone through personal issues which has left him in the position he was in and could not afford to buy or rent a property.

The inspector said: “I have seen no evidence of income or property prices. I note Mr Pugh’s family links to Bronington but have not read anything to demonstrate that it is essential for him to live there.

“I have taken into account that the result of the notice is that Mr Pugh will no longer be able to use the appeal site as a place to live in his motorhome and could be homeless. However, should the time period for the notice be extended there seems to be no guarantee that Mr Pugh’s circumstances will be any different.”