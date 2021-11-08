Lib Dem leader visits Shropshire as by election campaigning begins

Sir Ed Davey

Sir Ed is the first party leader to visit the constituency since Owen Paterson resigned.

At the recent local elections in May, the Liberal Democrats finished second in North Shropshire with the Greens and Labour in and fourth place.

Earlier this year, the Liberal Democrats won a historic parliamentary by-election in Chesham and Amersham against the Conservatives.

In a rally with local Liberal Democrat supporters in the North Shropshire town, the Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “It is clear that the Liberal Democrats are the challengers to the Conservatives in North Shropshire. Labour and the Greens cannot win.

“For too long, the Conservatives have left North Shropshire lagging behind with the local NHS facing real difficulties. A Liberal Democrat by-election victory would send a powerful message to the Conservatives that the people of North Shropshire need to be listened to.”

Helen Morgan, 2019 General Election candidate for the Liberal Democrats said: “Sir Ed’s visit is a real boost to our local campaign and shows just how seriously the Liberal Democrats will be taking this election.

“Speaking regularly to local people, we know just how frustrated they are that they are not being listened to by the Conservative Government. People are very frustrated that Shropshire continues to be left behind with our NHS struggling to cope and real difficulties getting an appointment with a GP.