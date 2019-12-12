General Election 2019: North Shropshire - Paterson clear favourite to win seventh term

Mr Paterson, who served as a cabinet minister in David Cameron’s government, was being challenged by Labour’s Graeme Currie, who was also contesting the seat for a third time.

Votes were due in at 5am, with the long-serving Tory the clear favourite to retain the constituency.

While Mr Currie had mounted a spirited campaign, it would be a remarkable turn of events for him to oust arch-Brexiteer Mr Paterson, who has held the seat since 1997. At the start of the week the bookmakers had Mr Paterson at 200-1 on to win the seat.

Despite looking like a foregone conclusion, Mr Paterson insisted he was not complacent, and both candidates had mounted a frantic dash for votes in the last days of the campaign.

Mr Paterson had spent the week visiting homes and businesses around the constituency, and was in Oswestry for the last day of the campaign. Mr Currie had also been in Oswestry, and was hoping the ‘don’t knows’ would prove crucial to the campaign.

Former environment secretary Mr Paterson is a leading member of the eurosceptic European Research Group. He called for Theresa May to resign after Britain failed to leave the EU on March 31 this year, and was a vocal supporter of Boris Johnson’s bid for the Tory leadership.

Mr Paterson took over from another leading Conservative, John Biffen, who held cabinet posts in Margaret Thatcher’s governments during the 1980s.