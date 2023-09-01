Carnival time as town puts out the bunting for another year

A previous Wem Carnival

There will be not one but two parades through the streets and a full afternoon of entertainment on the carnival field, next to the swimming pool.

Organisers say that there will be around 50 stalls on the carnival field and are urging people to go along and support the day.

Wem carnival was first held in 2011 to celebrate the coronation of King George V.

Although its popularity subsided through the war years and into the 1960s it was revived in 1978 and has continued every since.

Beginning at Wem Sports and Social Club car park the afternoon parade will start at 1.30pm and the illuminated evening parade at 7.45pm. Roads along the route, including High Street, Aston Street and Station Road will close 30 minute before the start and reopen as the procession passes.

A committee spokesman said that each year the cost of staging the Carnival grew.

"We want the Carnival to be a huge success and to continue to grow. Unfortunately the running costs are spiralling year-on-year and the cost of entertaining people as well as keeping everyone safe is now likely to be in the region of £12,000 to £15,000 this year.