Four injured in three-car crash on A41 at Ternhill

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "At 8.57am today we received a call about a road traffic collision.

"One ambulance attended the scene at the junction of the A41 and A53.

"Four passengers are being treated, although there are no serious injuries."

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Police received a call around 9am this morning to a three-vehicle collision on the A41, Ternhill.

“The incident took place off Ternhill Island towards Whitchurch and involved a Seat, Renault Clio and a Vauxhall Corsa, all vehicles were black in colour.

“Ambulance service was in attendance, all parties checked over at the scene."

“The road was cleared around 10.35am.”