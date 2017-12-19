Advertising
Four injured in three-car crash on A41 at Ternhill
Four people were treated by paramedics after a three-car crash which caused delays on the A41 at Ternhill today.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "At 8.57am today we received a call about a road traffic collision.
"One ambulance attended the scene at the junction of the A41 and A53.
"Four passengers are being treated, although there are no serious injuries."
A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Police received a call around 9am this morning to a three-vehicle collision on the A41, Ternhill.
“The incident took place off Ternhill Island towards Whitchurch and involved a Seat, Renault Clio and a Vauxhall Corsa, all vehicles were black in colour.
“Ambulance service was in attendance, all parties checked over at the scene."
“The road was cleared around 10.35am.”
