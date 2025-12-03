Councillors in Market Drayton vote to provide £22,000 in funding for weekly youth sessions

At a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council’s Services and Facilities Committee last Thursday (November 27), councillors voted unanimously to allocate £22,560 to fund junior and senior youth sessions for 2026/27.

This follows the council's commitment of £22,160 for the 2025/26 programme, which is delivered by the Shropshire Youth Association (SYA) at the Phoenix Centre on Wednesday evenings. As in previous years, the council has chosen not to fund external trips for the group.

Junior sessions, for children aged 10 to 12, run from 5.15pm to 6.45pm and are described by the council as well attended. Attendance at the later senior sessions - held for children aged 13 and above from 7pm to 8.30pm - remains lower.

The town council agreed to continue funding 39 weeks of term-time sessions, covering set-up and cleaning costs, three members of staff, and management support.

Mayor of Market Drayton Tim Manton: "Market Drayton Town Council are delighted to have agreed funding for Market Drayton Youth Club for 2026/27.

"Our young people are a valuable asset in our Town, and the Youth Club funding allows the club to develop and maintain a variety of programs and activities that cater to the interests of our young people.

"This financial support helps ensure that youth club remains operational ensuring a safe environment where our young people can gather, socialize, and engage in positive activities, not to mention promoting positive mental health outcomes by offering supportive environments where young people can express themselves.

"Overall, this funding is essential for enabling these facilities to thrive and effectively serve our community."

The SYA supports more than 100 youth clubs across Shropshire and provides 17 fully commissioned clubs, offering engaging activities, exercise, healthy eating and life-skills support for young people.