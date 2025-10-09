Market Drayton's free weekend bus service sees 'very encouraging' rise in passenger numbers

Latest figures reveal that the service carried 3,140 passengers up to the end of July 2025 - more than 300 higher than in the same period last year (2,807).

By the end of July, Market Drayton Town Council had spent £2,186.40 to run the service in the 2025/26 financial year.

The town council introduced the free Saturday bus service in September 2023 and has continued to fund it ever since.

Civic leaders have welcomed the increase in passenger numbers, describing it as a positive sign for the town.

Mayor Councillor Tim Manton said: "The Saturday bus service and its increase in numbers is very encouraging, getting people in and out of the town is very important for a number of factors.

"It means people are coming into town to contribute to the local economy, and it also means those that don't drive but need to get into town to utilise onward bus services can do so, on a Saturday, free of charge.

"This will be even more prevalent when we have more routes on offer from the town's bus station."