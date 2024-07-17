Kegs full of support for brewers' £1m plans to 'transform' Shropshire market town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In May, Joule's Brewery unveiled its plans for Market Drayton, with hopes for 11 new jobs, a new events space and the relocation of the town's museum.

A large part of the plans include a proposal for a pub next to the brewery, The Stags Head, which the company bought last year.

As well as a complete refurbishment, Joule's hopes to extend the pub with a new building to cater for events.

The new two-storey building, which would sit on one side of the brewery's courtyard, would be used private bookings, live music, civic occasions and town events, as well as potentially providing a new home for Market Drayton's museum.

The consultation for the plans has now closed, after receiving nothing but praise from the public.

17 comments on the application were submitted on the proposals, and all 17 were in support.

Public support has been overflowing Joule's Brewery plan. Red Lion landlord, Trevor Dawson

The Drayton Civic Society, who hope to one day move their museum into the site, called the plans a "prestigious project" for the town.

A spokesperson added: "Joules has significant experience of collaborating with charities to make a positive impact on their communities. This project will provide us with the opportunity to bring Drayton's History and Heritage to the forefront."

Resident, Emma Burbridge commended the proposal, writing: "It's great to see a local company investing in its town centre and will hopefully entice more people to do the same."

Mr Luke Glover agreed, saying it was "fantastic" to see Joules "investing in their local community".

Mr Callum Jinks said the new development would be a "great investment into the local area".

"Great to see a company thriving in an industry under pressure, and feeding that back into their hometown with additional jobs and linking in with the local civic society," he added.

The plans have now moved on to the next stage in the planning process, where they will be considered by Shropshire Council's planning officers and decided at a later date.

The plans are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using the reference number 24/01808/FUL.