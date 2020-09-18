Hold your own coffee morning for Macmillan with £5 cakes

The Fields Kitchen farm shop in Market Drayton is teaming up with the town's fundraising branch for Macmillan Cancer Support. Many groups are not holding their coffee mornings as normal, which has impacted the charity's funds hugely.

The Fields Kitchen is selling a range of its delicious cakes for £5 each – anyone can buy one to hold a coffee morning of their own at home or in the office, while observing the 'rule of six' (as of this week, gatherings of more than six people are banned in most circumstances and can be dispersed by police).

Tracey Edwards, owner of the High Street farm shop, said she is working closely with the town Macmillan team.

"They normally have a big coffee morning to raise money for the charity. What we've suggested is we're going to make our shop available with a nice selection of our cakes for £5, and encourage people to have their own coffee mornings."

The deal will be available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday next week (September 24 to 26) and Tracey was keen to tie it in with the virtual Ginger and Spice Festival which will be in full flow next week.

The festival, a celebration of all things spicy as well as the town's heritage, is going ahead online this year during British Food Fortnight.

Learn more at gingerandspicefest.co.uk and call the Fields Kitchen on 01630 657612.