Health and Safety Executive investigating contractor's death at Müller's Market Drayton factory

By Dominic Robertson | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

An incident at Müller's Market Drayton factory where a contractor died is being investigated by the health and safety watchdog, it has been confirmed.

Müller's factory in Market Drayton

The company confirmed that it was conducting its own investigation into the incident last week.

The Health and Safety Executive has now confirmed that it is also investigating the circumstances around the man's death.

A spokesman for the HSE said: "We are investigating the incident."

The man died after the incident at the factory on Tern Valley Business Park in Hollygrove, last Tuesday.

He had been carrying out maintenance on a service lift.

