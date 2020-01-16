Worker dies in incident at Müller factory in Market Drayton

An investigation has been launched after the contractor died at the factory following an incident on Tuesday.

Today the company said the man had been carrying out maintenance on a service lift.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed it had been contacted about the incident, with a spokesman saying: "HSE are aware of the incident and are supporting West Mercia Police.”

A Müller spokesman offered their sympathies to the worker's family.

He said: "Following a serious incident at our facility in Market Drayton, Shropshire, which sadly resulted in a fatality, a full internal investigation has commenced.

“The incident involved a contractor who was carrying out maintenance on a service lift. We are providing our full support and co-operation to the Health and Safety Executive and other agencies.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.”

The ambulance service confirmed they had attended the incident but were unable to do anything to save the man.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We can confirm we were called to reports of a medical emergency at an industrial premises at Tern Valley Business Park in Hollygrove, Market Drayton at 3.05pm on Tuesday.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man. Sadly it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”