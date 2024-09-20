North Shropshire town council seeks permission for shelter at skatepark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The town's council has announced it has applied for planning permission from Shropshire Council to install a 'youth shelter' by the skate park on Newport Road.

Proposals are for a Caloo 'hangout' shelter to be installed next to the skate park.

The planning application says: "The youth shelter is made from 89 per cent recycled steel, hot dip galvanized for long life with transparent Lexan back panels that have 250 times the impact strength of glass."

The shelter will measure 2.5 metres in height and have a width of four metres. Plans say it will be fixed onto a concrete base measuring five by three metres with 'treated timber edges'.

Market Drayton's Deputy Mayor and Chair of Services and Facilities, Tim Manton, said: "Youth provision in Market Drayton is vitally important, the skate park is a magnet for youth in our Town and further afield.

Market Drayton skate park

"The Town Council have engaged with Shropshire Council Youth Workers who have spoken to the young people using the facility and they are very much in favour of a youth shelter.

"Since the inception of the park there has never been a provision for shelter to those using the park. This new shelter provides just this provision and will not only protect those using this facility from the elements but also provide a social space too."

The concrete skate park on Newport Road was built by Wheelscape at a cost of £150,000, and officially opened in 2017.

It replaced and expanded the original timber skate park in the town, and features featuring bowls, transitions rails, banks and ledges.