Bronze Age axe head and dagger found by detectorist in Shropshire

Cai Antoney with the bronze age axe head, dated around 4,000 years old.

Cai Antoney, of the Noble Pursuits Metal Detecting group, uncovered a Bronze Age palstave axe head and ceremonial dirk close to Market Drayton on December 8.

Around 30 people attended the organised dig and Cai said there had been some "really nice bits in the morning", but it started to go quite quiet in the afternoon.

While on his way back to the car, he "had a weird feeling" as he noticed a strong vibration coming from his metal detector, where he discovered the palstave axe head.

"It is one of the best I've ever seen," said Cai, noting that he liked artefacts that put him in touch with the history of the person who may have lost it thousands of years ago.

Cai then pointed everyone else in the direction of the find to see what else could be uncovered.

Shortly afterwards, the middle piece of a Bronze Age dagger or ceremonial dirk was discovered, followed by the two additional pieces which completed the sword as seen in the picture.

Cai believes the pieces could either have been "associated with a burial or an offering" which could explain why the sword is in three pieces – it may have been split.

"As far as condition goes you don't find much better" Cai noted and the Bronze Age hoard will now go to Peter Reavill who is the Find Liaison Officer (FLO) for Shropshire.

Cai said he intends on going back in spring when the ground is drier and not as flooded to see what else can be dug up.

He also noted that he had seen "more interest" in the hobby from members of the public.