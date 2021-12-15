Notification Settings

Liberal Democrats tell the government the Party's Over

By Sue Austin

The Liberal Democrats believe they can achieve a historic victory on Thursday against the Conservatives due to a catalogue of local and national issues.

Helen Morgan with supporters

Locally the party is demanding better health services which have been left to crumble over decades, while nationally the party is standing up to Boris Johnson and his government seen,the party says, as an embarrassment to the country.

In recent weeks the Lib Dems say they have become the bookmaker’s favourites to win. Party Leader Ed Davey MP has visited five times along with all of the parties MPs.

Helen Morgan said: “Over this campaign, I have spoken to thousands of people who have told me that they are fed up to their back teeth with the state of our local health services. GP wait times are rising, hospitals are struggling and our ambulance services are on the brink of total collapse.

“Similarly, our farmers have been taken for granted by a Government that has failed to listen to the real issues they face. Farmers are one of the pillars of our community and we must put an end to the incompetence we are seeing from this government.

“We have this golden opportunity to send a message to the Government on Thursday that the people of North Shropshire will not be taken any longer.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said: " “Helen is North Shropshire’s local champion, she would make a spectacular MP for the area and has run a positive campaign talking about the real issues like the suffering health services and poor treatment of farmers.

“This Thursday as the national watches, residents of North Shropshire send a powerful message and tell the Prime Minister that the party is over this Christmas.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

