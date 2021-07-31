New national park on Shropshire border is welcomed by politician

Ken Skates and Howard Sutcliffe, Denbighshire County Council’s AONB officer

The Welsh Government wants to make the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty the first new National Park in Wales since 1957, with local Member of the Senedd Ken Skates saying the move will help create sustainable jobs.

Mr Skates said: “TAs well as a celebrating our area’s unique natural beauty, National Park status will further boost tourism – an industry so vital to Clwyd South – and support the green economy as we look to build on our proud record of being one of the most environmentally friendly countries anywhere in the world.”

The assembly member recently met Howard Sutcliffe, Denbighshire County Council’s AONB officer, to discuss the plans and visit the new Wenffrwd Nature Reserve just outside Llangollen, which opened recently following significant financial support from the Welsh Government.

Mr Skates has also asked the Welsh Government for reassurances that opportunities for local people to live and work in the National Park area will not be lost and that it will not affect the creation of affordable homes for local pepole.

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, said: “I very much agree that National Park status should not be to the detriment of local people.