The case involved the unlawful operation of a waste site and disposal of waste tyres at several sites across Mid Wales.

Benji and Co Limited and director Peter Rees appeared in Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 14) and were sentenced following guilty pleas at previous court hearings.

The company, based in Llanidloes, was fined £10,000 for each of four offences, totalling £40,000.

Tyres found by NRW officers. Picture: NRW

It was also ordered to pay £15,000 in prosecution costs.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said that between January and June 2022, the company operated a waste site without the required environmental permit at Gwern Tyddyn, Llanidloes, storing and treating tyres unlawfully.

It added that between March and December 2022, baled tyres were deposited on land at Newhouse Farm in Aberhafesp, Rhossllyn in Nantmel, and Llys Fynydd in Llanidloes, without a valid permit.

Tyres found by NRW officers. Picture: NRW

The offences breach the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 and the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Rees, company director, was fined £10,000 for his role in the offences.

He pleaded guilty to consenting to, being complicit in, or neglecting his duties in connection with the company’s unlawful activity between January and June 2022.

Both the company and Mr Rees were required to pay a £2,000 victim surcharge each.

Mixed tyres found by NRW officers. Picture: NRW

Jeremy Goddard, team leader for the NRW waste and enforcement team, Mid Wales, said: “This case highlights the importance of following environmental rules. Permits and exemptions exist to protect people, nature and the wider environment.

“Ignoring them puts communities and the environment at risk and undermines the integrity of the waste management system. We will always take action where we find serious non-compliance.

“The prosecution reflects NRW’s commitment to tackling illegal waste activity and holding those responsible to account.”

NRW said its officers found vast quantities of end-of-life tyres - which included baled, shredded, and loose tyres - stored in unsafe conditions and far beyond the legal limits allowed under waste exemptions.

Shredded tyres with tyre bales. Picture: NRW

It added that despite repeated visits and advice dating back to 2018, the company "failed to bring the site into compliance".

It said its officers observed more than 200 tyre bales, over 1,000 loose tyres, and an estimated 40 tonnes of shredded tyre waste.

A statement from NRW added: "The site posed a significant fire risk and breached the conditions of both T8 and U2 waste exemptions, which are designed to allow limited, low-risk waste activities under strict controls.

"Furthermore, having carried out an illegal waste operation at its own site, the company then cut corners and transported waste to other sites with those deposits also not conforming with the environmental permitting regulations.

"The company gained financially by avoiding the costs of proper waste management, including permit fees and compliance with safety standards.

"The case also highlights the responsibility of company officers to ensure compliance with environmental laws and the consequences of failing to do so."