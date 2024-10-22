MPs express condolences for victims of fatal train crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One man died and 15 others were injured after the two trains collided on the line near Llanbrynmair at 7.29pm on Monday.

The incident involved the 18.31 Transport for Wales (TfW) service going from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 19.09 TfW service heading from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, said her thoughts were with the family of the dead man.

In a post on X she said: "Upon hearing the news regarding the train accident in Powys, my thoughts and condolences go out today to the family of the man who lost his life in this tragic accident and pray for a swift recovery for those passengers injured.

"The collision happened between two trains travelling to and from Shrewsbury station.

"This is still an ongoing situation and I am in contact with the British Transport Police and Network Rail to understand more about the situation and monitor the progress of the passengers remaining in hospital."

MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, Steve Witherden added: "Incredibly tragic news from Llanbrynmair this morning as one man has been confirmed dead overnight, with 15 others taken to hospital.

"My deepest condolences to his family and my thoughts go out to those injured."

Meanwhile TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said the union was "saddened" by the fatal crash.

He said: “Safety is always the number one priority on our railways and therefore it will be vital to gain a detailed understanding of what happened in this case.

“Our union is greatly saddened by any loss of life or injury on the rail network and we send our sympathy and solidarity to the families and friends of those involved in this incident.”