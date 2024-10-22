Man dies and 15 others taken to hospital after two trains crash in Powys

British Transport Police (BTP) said emergency services were called to a railway line near Llanbrynmair at 7.29pm on Monday after a "low-speed" collision between two trains.

Multiple emergency services attended, including the Welsh Ambulance Service, Mid and West Wales Fire Service, Dyfed-Powys Police, and the HM Coastguard, along with support from the rail industry. Both trains were evacuated.

The BTP confirmed overnight that a man died following the collision. His next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

A further 15 people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Anthony Hurford, a passenger travelling to Shrewsbury, said: "Somehow my body bent the leg of a table and ripped it off its bolts attached to the wall. Suddenly I was on the floor with my laptop strewn ahead of me wondering what the hell had happened."

According to Network Rail, leaf fall on the tracks every autumn can lead to a slippery layer on the rail "equivalent to black ice on roads".

Superintendent Andrew Morgan said: “We can sadly confirm a man has died following this incident. We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support.

“British Transport Police are working at pace, along with our colleagues in emergency services and the rail industry, to understand the circumstances leading up to this collision. Residents will see an increased policing presence in the area in the coming days as a result.”

A joint statement from Network Rail and Transport for Wales (TfW) said the two trains involved were the 18.31 TfW service going from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 19.09 TfW service heading from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

Dyfed-Powys Police said in a statement: "While we no longer have a presence at the scene, we will continue to work with our emergency services colleagues and transport agencies while enquiries into the incident are ongoing."