Two trains crash in Powys, police and paramedics on the scene

British Transport Police said emergency services were called to a railway line near Llanbrynmair at 7.29pm on Monday after a collision between two trains.

The crash is believed to have been "low-speed", the force said.

A statement continued: "Paramedics, fire and rescue, and Dyfed-Powys Police are all in attendance and the incident is ongoing."

A joint statement from Network Rail and Transport for Wales (TfW) said the two trains involved were the 18.31 TfW service going from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 19.09 TfW service heading from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

The First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan released a statement on X/Twitter thanking the emergency services personnel who attended and saying she will be following developments through the night.

"My thoughts are with all those involved in the rail incident in Powys earlier this evening.

"I would like to thank the emergency services for their response and have asked to be kept informed of any developments throughout the night."