Tory candidate Craig Williams breaks silence after party withdraws support over betting row

Craig Williams, who is standing to be the Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr, saw the national Tory party withdraw support for his campaign earlier today.

It comes after days of speculation following Williams' own confirmation that he had put a "flutter" on the date of the general election, before later admitting he had made a 'huge error of judgement'.

He is now being investigated by the Gambling Commission over the matter – along with three other Conservatives – as it tries to decide if they had inside information, and if they have broken the rules.

Despite the latest developments Mr Williams will still appear on the ballot papers as a Conservative candidate, even though his party has decided to withdraw support for his campaign.

Now he has issued his first comment since his party's decision to abandon his campaign.

In it he apologised to the public, said he will continue to stand, and intends to 'clear his name'.

In a video filmed on Welshpool's High Street he said: "I remain on the ballot paper on the fourth of July and I hope to secure your support after years of delivery.

"I committed an error of judgement, not an offence, and I want to reiterate my apology directly to you. I am fully co-operating with the routine enquiries from the Gambling Commission and I intend to clear my name. In all these things due process is important and that is what sets the UK apart from other countries and the commission must be allowed to do its work.

"It has been a privilege for me to be the member of parliament for the constituency where I was born, raised, and now live with my young family.

"I have been working hard helping thousands of constituents with our team, from everything from benefits to housing, to potholes to energy bills as well as securing unprecedented levels of investment in our local businesses, communities and high streets.

"And finally sticking up for farmers because without farmers there is no food and without food there is no future.