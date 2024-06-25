Bet row candidate receives support of fellow Tory as national party abandons campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It emerged earlier today that the national Conservative Party was "withdrawing support" from its Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr candidate, Craig Williams – who has also been Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Parliamentary private secretary (PPS).

It comes after days of speculation following Williams' own confirmation that he had put a "flutter" on the date of the general election, before later admitting he had made a 'huge error of judgement'.

He is now being investigated by the Gambling Commission over the matter – along with three other Conservatives – as it tries to decide if they had inside information, and if they have broken the rules.

Despite the latest developments Mr Williams will still appear on the ballot papers as a Conservative candidate, even though his party has decided to withdraw support for his campaign.

Montgomeryshire's Conservative Welsh Assembly Member, Russell George, has now confirmed Mr Williams has his "full support", and added that he would be encouraging people to vote for him on July 4.

He said: "Craig Williams will be on the ballot paper as the Welsh Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr, and I am encouraging people to vote for Craig.

"While the national party has withdrawn support, he made an error of judgement for which has apologised for but that is not an offence.

"Craig has fronted up, unlike other politicians.

"We should allow due independent process to take place. It may seem old fashioned, but I believe in innocent until proven guilty.

"Craig has been an outstanding MP over the last five years, he has secured millions of pounds of UK Government funding for our local area.

"He has my full support, and that is why I am encouraging people to vote for Craig Williams at the ballot box on July 4."