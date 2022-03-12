Llangollen Railway may have to cut services as it stops buying Russian coal

The Llangollen Railway is stopping buying Russian coal for its steam trains

The Llangollen Railway, which also has stations in Berwyn, Glyndyfrdwy and Carrog is holding 30 days reserves of Russian coal delivered before the hostilities began in Ukraine.

Bosses have decided to make a stand against the war - despite the situation being seen as 'challenging.'

Terry Pickthall, spokesman for Llangollen Railway, said that not using the Russian coal may mean a reduction in the number of services - with the cost of fuel also impacting diesel-based trains.

He said: "Further stocks of Russian steam coal are still available in the UK, but we do not feel it would be ethical to purchase any more given the horrific situation unfolding in Ukraine.

"The situation is very challenging. As well as coal supply, diesel prices are also vastly inflated, making operation of our diesel rail cars and diesel locomotives more expensive too.

"As a result, the current plan is to revise our timetable for at least the spring months, reducing both the number of trains we operate and how frequently we use steam locomotives. "

Mr Pickthall said they were also looking at alternative fuel sources including a British-made processed coal known as Ovoids.

He said: "We are also looking into the very limited remaining coal supplies from South Wales and whether these may be able to offer us a supply. Clearly Welsh coal used to fire steam locomotives in Wales would be a great way of sourcing fuel from a more ethical supplier as well as having reduced transport miles which lowers the overall carbon impact.

"In a time where the use of fossil fuels is quite rightly being challenged, the Llangollen Railway is carefully considering it's environmental impact alongside our objective of telling the very important story of our industrial and transport heritage, in which coal played such a huge part.

"The 150 or so UK Heritage Railways would welcome the support of both the UK and Welsh Governments in being able to source a limited but sustainable supply of British coal."