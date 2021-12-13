Notification Settings

Member of the Senedd plants a tree in bid to help the climate

By Sue Austin

Welsh Liberal Democrat Member of the Senedd Jane Dodds has planted a tree at a farm nearLlanwrtyd Wells as part of NFU Cymru’s #GrowingTogether campaign.

Geraint Watkins helps Jane Dodds to plant a tree
Geraint Watkins, the farmer was the host for Jane as she planted an oak tree supplied by Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales.

She said: "Combatting climate change is the defining mission of our time and working hand in hand with farmers and the agricultural sector will play a crucial role in meeting our goals. The Growing Together scheme is a fantastic example of how good environmental policies can both tackle climate change and provide the agricultural industry with income.

“NFU Cymru is right to point our that tree planting shouldn’t be a blanket approach and that it needs to be integrated alongside productive farming. Just a few weeks ago I raised my concerns in the Senedd that the Glastir Scheme was being used by large multinational companies to buy up large tracks tracts of land to offshore their carbon emissions to Wales.

