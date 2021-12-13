Member of the Senedd plants a tree in bid to help the climate

Geraint Watkins helps Jane Dodds to plant a tree

Geraint Watkins, the farmer was the host for Jane as she planted an oak tree supplied by Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales.

She said: "Combatting climate change is the defining mission of our time and working hand in hand with farmers and the agricultural sector will play a crucial role in meeting our goals. The Growing Together scheme is a fantastic example of how good environmental policies can both tackle climate change and provide the agricultural industry with income.