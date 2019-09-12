Hopes for Carno station re-opening

Carno has been shortlisted as one of the four railway stations which will now go on for further assessment from Network Rail.

In 2017, a list of 12 potential sites for new stations was made public.

Carno has been shortlisted because it would serve the local village, the proximity to the A470, and would close the geographical gap on the Cambrian Main Line.

Carno station closed in the 1960s and the Carno Station Action Group have been campaigning for a station to be reopened since 2002.

All potential stations will now go through three stages of assessment. The first looks at Welsh Transport Appraisal Guidance criteria and consideration of the Wellbeing and Future Generations Act. The second looks at the strength of the financial and economic case for a new station and advice from Network Rail on deliverability. The third is development and assessment of the highest priorities.

The Welsh Government said that any proposal will only be successful with a sound business case and the assessment increases the ability of station proposals to be in a position to benefit from funding calls.

Montgomeryshire Welsh Assembly Member, Russell Mr George said: "I'm pleased that Carno has been selected as one of only four stations to be put through to Stage 3 of the assessment for new railway stations. Carno Station Action Group have been campaigning for many years to reopen the railway station and this announcement is a step closer to making a new station in Carno a reality."

Jeremy Barnes, Chairman of the Carno Station Action Group said: the group was seeking an urgent meeting with the Minister for Transport, Ken Skates, for clarification.