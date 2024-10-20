'Just because you haven’t seen a ghost, does not mean a ghost has never seen you' Bridgnorth historian explores Shropshire town's spooky past in new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth is considered by some to be the most haunted town in Shropshire.

The town has a popular annual ghost walk that takes place next week, and there have been scores of spooky sightings of apparitions over the years.

Now local historian Clive Gwilt, has explored all the ghostly goings on in the town in a new book.Bridgnorth Ghosts, which is out next week, explores the history and stories behind the town' spectres.

Clive said: “The book us over 50 pages including 44 spiritual locations. It contains all the information I have collected on spooks over the past five decades in the town.”

Bridgnorth Ghosts which has been published by Countryside Books/Local Heritage Books, features some of the town's most notable locations and the stories behind the spooky sighting, such as the narrow Cartway that connects Low Town to High Town.

Clive outside North Gate with his book

He said: “A ghost of a lady in black has been seen floating down the High Street into Cartway and disappearing through a wall. She has been seen by many people including two policemen. It is believed to be a woman who committed suicide after her lover broke her heart.”

Other locations in his book includes the iconic Northgate in the High Street.

“Jake the thief, highwayman and murderer was caught near the Northgate,” said Clive. “He has been seen lurking outside the town walls awaiting the stagecoaches to pause when going through the ancient gateway.”

Clive's new book

Governor’s House in East Castle Street also has a famous ghost.

“The house is haunted by a lady who sits at the top of the stairs awaiting a horseman,” said Clive. “This dates back to after the battle of Worcester when a Cavalier brought news of defeat to his commander living here. One occupier ran to the top of the stairs to meet the intruder, but there was no-one there and the front door was still bolted.”

Other ghost sightings have been connected to when Bridgnorth had its own gallows.

"Local people were sentenced to hang at what is now the Town Hall," said Clive. “Over the years, Bridgnorth had two gallows where criminals were hung both were on the east side of the river, One in Lodge Lane and the other adjacent to Bridgnorth Aluminium factory.

“On April 13, 1546, Alice Glaston aged 11, was hanged at gallows tree on Wenlock Edge and was the youngest girl to have been executed in Britain or America. It was speculated that she was accused of either murder or witchcraft.”

Clive is hosting sessions where you can pick up a signed copy of his new book on October 26, which will take place at fashion store Urban Angel from 9 am - 10 a.m and at Booka bookshop from 10.00am - 12 noon.