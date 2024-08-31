Firefighters tackle third fire on railway embankment near Bridgnorth in less than a week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A fire crew from Telford Central was called to a railway embankment close to Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth at around 3.16pm on Friday.

Upon arrival the team found the blaze to involve around 100 metres of embankment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and reported the scene was under control by 4.50pm.

Just this week, on Monday, August 26, Shropshire firefighters battled two fires on railway embankments near the hillside town just an hour apart.

The first was near Eardington while the second was at Hampton Loade.

Fires at railways embankments near Bridgnorth are reasonably regular occurrences, with two more being reported on August 20 and July 14.