Man, 21, who died six days after head-on crash is named at opening of inquest

Jake Skidmore, a farm contractor from Burwarton, near Bridgnorth, died in hospital on August 9, 2024, six days after being involved in a head-on collision.

Ludlow-born Mr Skidmore had been a passenger in a car involved in a crash on the B4364 near Wheathill, between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, at 2.40am on August 3, a coroner was told on Friday.

Heath Westerman, assistant coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, was told that Mr Skidmore had been a rear seat passenger in the collision.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, where he died on August 9.

The coroner, sitting at the Coroner’s Court at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, formally opened and adjourned the inquest to be held in full on December 17, 2024.

The Shropshire Star reported that two men had been arrested and later bailed following the crash.

Police said they were appealing for witnesses following the collision. Officers said a white Vauxhall Astra and a black Volkswagen Polo were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

Both a land ambulance and the air ambulance service were called, as well as three crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, who cut three casualties from the vehicles. Two of the men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

West Mercia Police said officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage that may help officers with their enquiries.

Please email Sergeant Alexander Saxton on alexander.saxton@westmercia.police.uk or call 01905 973335 if you think you may have additional information that may help.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.